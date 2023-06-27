Rodgers & Associates LTD Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

VONV traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.69. 36,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.3484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

