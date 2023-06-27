Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $10.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after buying an additional 9,166,856 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after buying an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,422. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

