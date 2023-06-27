Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,560 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 773,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. 377,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

