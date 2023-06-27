Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $4.16 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

