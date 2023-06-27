Rodgers & Associates LTD Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 1.1% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 35,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 46,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,834. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $44.80 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.