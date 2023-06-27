Rodgers & Associates LTD Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWV traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $120.36. 9,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,795. The stock has a market cap of $797.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average of $118.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $140.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

