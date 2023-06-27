Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.75.

RYCEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 136 ($1.73) to GBX 160 ($2.03) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 156 ($1.98) in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYCEY. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at $25,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 1.0 %

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59.

(Get Rating

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.