RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWEOY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.60. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Dividend

RWE Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:RWEOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.6577 per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is 22.62%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind and Solar; Hydro, Biomass, and Gas; Supply and Trading; and Coal and Nuclear. The Offshore Wind segment consists of the offshore wind business.

