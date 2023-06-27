Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 488.4% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.45. The company had a trading volume of 498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,897,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,782 shares of company stock worth $161,343,346 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

