Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,555 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after acquiring an additional 523,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,606. The stock has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.