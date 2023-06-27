Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 148.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 329,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 62,588 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHB opened at $50.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

