Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.93 and a 12-month high of $117.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 28.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 39,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

