Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BEP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.65 million. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,325,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,333,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,489,000 after buying an additional 122,390 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,847,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,735,000 after buying an additional 2,638,541 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,895,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,640,000 after buying an additional 85,930 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,946,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,543 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

