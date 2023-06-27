Serica Energy plc (SQZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

LON SQZ opened at GBX 226 ($2.87) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 245.40. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 200 ($2.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 454 ($5.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £866.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Serica Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Serica Energy

In related news, insider Mitchell Robert Flegg sold 117,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.98), for a total value of £275,151.24 ($349,842.64). Insiders own 47.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.