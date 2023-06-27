Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.
Sinclair Stock Up 6.6 %
SBGI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $836.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sinclair
Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.
