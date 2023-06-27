Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

SBGI stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.88. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm has a market cap of $836.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. Sinclair had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sinclair by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

