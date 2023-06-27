Slate Office REIT (SOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$49.09 million during the quarter.

