Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Sleep Number Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.48. 864,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,178. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $587.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.83. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $526.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.11 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 297.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

