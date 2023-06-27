Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1738 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. 4,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

