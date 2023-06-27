SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Boosted by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,415 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 149.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,070,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 1,238,670 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $728,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SOFI shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. 9,399,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,342,934. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

