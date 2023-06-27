SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 3.7% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.50. 3,942,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 44,289,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

SOFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,929.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

