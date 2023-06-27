Sourceless Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $568.03 Million (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $568.03 million and $123.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00019234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,607.18 or 1.00057244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02846735 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.