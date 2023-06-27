SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,844 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 20,008.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

