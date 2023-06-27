Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

Boeing stock opened at $205.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.44. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

