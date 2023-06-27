Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 174 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,541,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,510,000 after buying an additional 345,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

