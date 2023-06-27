Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

