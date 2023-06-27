Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 436 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 27,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.11 per share, with a total value of $1,275,833.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,183.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 27,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,275,833.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $873,183.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,013,930 shares of company stock worth $16,922,108 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

