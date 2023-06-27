Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,356,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,000. Gambling.com Group comprises about 2.4% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.01% of Gambling.com Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 1,795,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 192,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 182,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP boosted its stake in Gambling.com Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 107,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. Gambling.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70. The firm has a market cap of $414.74 million, a P/E ratio of 89.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GAMB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

