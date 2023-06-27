Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,604 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.56. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $74.87 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

