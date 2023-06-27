Status (SNT) Achieves Market Cap of $90.20 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $90.20 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00019346 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013968 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,376.07 or 1.00060877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,545,265.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02282021 USD and is down -2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,089,356.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

