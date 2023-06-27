Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for 2.0% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 200,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 2,406.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSTP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $27.00. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $27.17.

Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

