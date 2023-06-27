Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $936,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,954,000 after purchasing an additional 559,580 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1,412.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 305,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,027,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CIBR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. 44,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,419. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

