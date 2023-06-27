Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,705,682,000 after purchasing an additional 100,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,353,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,829,490,000 after purchasing an additional 114,823 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $663,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $447.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,047. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $450.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $429.10 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

