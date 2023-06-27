Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Given New C$78.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$67.20.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$64.18 on Friday. Stella-Jones has a one year low of C$31.46 and a one year high of C$67.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.21. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of C$710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$711.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones will post 4.571733 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

See Also

