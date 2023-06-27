Steph & Co. Acquires 817 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,333,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,032,000 after acquiring an additional 422,882 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,736,000 after acquiring an additional 402,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,401 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,503,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,438,000 after purchasing an additional 279,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.3 %

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

LYV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.96 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 226.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

