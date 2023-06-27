Steph & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Steph & Co. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $149,997,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,269,000 after buying an additional 664,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,872,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,180,000 after buying an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after buying an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. The company had a trading volume of 115,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

