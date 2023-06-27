Steph & Co. Purchases 1,530 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,358. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.65.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $159,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $159,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,287.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 490,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,751,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

