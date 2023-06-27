Steph & Co. Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Insider Activity

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

TAP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.92. 234,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,325. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

