Steph & Co. Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,736,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,561 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,894,648. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.30. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

