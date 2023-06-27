Steph & Co. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.27. 273,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,137. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.58.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

