Steph & Co. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Steph & Co. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.0% of Steph & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $464.97. 111,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $454.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.59. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $398.11 and a one year high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

