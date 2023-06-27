Stephens Lowers First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target to $32.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FIBK. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of FIBK opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $255.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 68.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 13,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,672.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 70,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $1,634,717.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,447,101 shares in the company, valued at $56,944,040.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,150 shares of company stock valued at $496,209 and have sold 193,000 shares valued at $4,472,582. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

