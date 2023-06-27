Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BioXcel Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 517% compared to the average daily volume of 787 call options.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

BTAI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 324,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,903 shares in the company, valued at $859,510.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,651 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

