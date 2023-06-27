Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of BioXcel Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 517% compared to the average daily volume of 787 call options.
BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %
BTAI stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.97. 324,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.10. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $34.13.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioXcel Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
Read More
- Get a free research report on BioXcel Therapeutics from StockNews.com
- How Low Can Walgreens Boots Alliance Go?
- United Natural Foods’ Risk-Reward Tradeoff Looks Appetizing
- Drugmaker GSK: Becoming a Healthier Value Stock
- Is Peloton Stock a Buy After a Recent Downgrade?
- Five stocks we like better than BioXcel Therapeutics
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.