Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 15,192 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 506% compared to the typical volume of 2,509 call options.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

