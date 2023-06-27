StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.61. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

