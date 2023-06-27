StockNews.com Downgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.24.

CRSP opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average is $51.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 516.43%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,392.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,000,250 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

