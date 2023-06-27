StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Bellicum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $0.33 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Trading of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.49% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.