StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.
Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance
NYSE DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27.
Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.
