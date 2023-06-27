StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush cut Diebold Nixdorf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

NYSE DBD opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.91. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

