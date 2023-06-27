StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Maritime

About Globus Maritime

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

