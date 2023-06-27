StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance
NASDAQ NAII opened at $7.52 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.
