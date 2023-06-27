StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $7.52 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAII. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

