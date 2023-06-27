StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $3.37 on Friday. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oragenics by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.